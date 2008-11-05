Free Microsoft Software for College Students in India

Catch them young. Bill Gates is in India and among other initiatives, he launched the DreamSpark program for all technical students in India.

free microsoft software Software Titles available free of charge to College Students

The software suite includes Windows Server, Microsoft Visual Studio, Expression Studio, Virtual PC and more. You could simply walk into any NIIT or Aptech training institute and show your college identity card to get free DVDs.

Both undergraduates and graduate students are eligible to receive free software from Microsoft.

Alternatively, if you have a high bandwidth connection, you may download the software online from dreamsparkindia.com.

Microsoft DreamSpark will be expanded to include high school students by early 2009.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻