Free Microsoft Software for College Students in India

Catch them young. Bill Gates is in India and among other initiatives, he launched the DreamSpark program for all technical students in India.

Software Titles available free of charge to College Students

The software suite includes Windows Server, Microsoft Visual Studio, Expression Studio, Virtual PC and more. You could simply walk into any NIIT or Aptech training institute and show your college identity card to get free DVDs.

Both undergraduates and graduate students are eligible to receive free software from Microsoft.

Alternatively, if you have a high bandwidth connection, you may download the software online from dreamsparkindia.com.

Microsoft DreamSpark will be expanded to include high school students by early 2009.