Calling All Indian Bloggers

#blogging

The Indian Bloggers directory (version 1.0) has been around for several years now but I need your help to take it to the next level.

Please go to indianbloggers.org/me and add your blog(s). This step should not take more than a minute and you should add (or rather claim) your blogs even if they are already part of the existing directory.

You may submit regular blogs as well as video channels and audio podcasts to the new directory.

All submissions will be manually reviewed, like before, but the upcoming version will offer even more visibility to your blogs among other things. And it won’t just showcase the best blogs from India but also the people (or bloggers) who are writing these blogs.

Also, the minimum criteria for including your blog in the directory is:

  1. Your blog has been around for at least 5 months.
  2. You have published at least 30 articles on your blog.
  3. Your blog is active and has a decent readership.

You can follow the Indian Bloggers directory on Twitter and Facebook for updates. Thanks!

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

