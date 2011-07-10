Amazon Silently Enters the Indian Fashion Market

#amazon

The online market for designer brands in India could be limited but there are quite a few shopping sites - Fashion and You, Exclusively.in and 99 Labels - that have already made a mark among the brand-conscious and fashion-savvy consumer here.

Amazon, which so far limited itself to shipping books and Kindles in India, has just entered the fashion territory as well. If you are someone who prefers wearing designer labels and don’t mind the premium, you can now buy your favorite international brands directly from MyHabit.com and Endless.com – both sites are owned by Amazon.

MyHabit is Amazon’s private shopping site for luxury brands and deals here typically last for 72 hours. Endless, on the other hand, is a regular shopping site, like the main Amazon.com, but purely dedicated to shoes and designer bags. You can sign-in to either of the sites using your existing Amazon account.

MyHabit charges a flat $15 fee for shipping to India while Endless offers free shipping to India if the total value of the order exceeds $100. They use Priority shipping so the delivery should take no more than 3-4 days. Import duties, if any, would have to be paid by you.

