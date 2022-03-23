Learn how to easy import transactions from PayPal into Google Sheets with Google Apps Script. You can import standard transactions, recurring subscriptions and donations.

This tutorial will show you how to import PayPal transactions into Google Sheets with the help of Google Apps Script. You can choose to import standard PayPal payments, recurring subscription payments, donations, or even refunds and chargebacks into Google Sheets.

Once the data has been imported into Google Sheets, you can export them into a CSV file and import them into Quickbooks accounting software. Tally users in India can export PayPal transactions from Google Sheets into XML format and bulk import them into Tally.

Import PayPal Transactions in Google Sheets

For this example, we will be importing the list of donors into Google Sheets who have made the donations through PayPal.

1. Create API credentials inside PayPal

Sign-in to your PayPal developer dashboard (developer.paypal.com) and create a new app in the live mode. Give your App a name - Transaction Importer for Google Sheets and click the Create App button.

PayPal will create a Client ID and Client Secret key that you will need in a later step. Under the Live App settings section, check the Transaction Search option and turn off all other options since we only want the API keys to list transactions and have no other functionality. Click Save to continue.

2. Create a Google Sheets Project

Go to sheets.new to create a new Google Sheet. Go to Extensions menu and choose Apps Script to open the Apps Script editor.

Copy-paste the code in the editor. Remember to replace the transaction code with your own. You can use T0002 for PayPal Subscriptions, T0014 for Donation payments, or T1107 for PayPal Refunds and chargebacks.

The /* @OnlyCurrentDoc */ comment is a Google Apps Script comment that tells Google Apps Script to only run the code inside the current Google Sheet and not require access to any another spreadsheet in your Google Drive.

const TRANSACTION_TYPE = 'T0001' ; const PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID = '<YOUR_PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID>' ; const PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET = '<YOUR_PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET>' ; const START_DATE = '2022-03-01' ; const END_DATE = '2022-03-15' ; const getPayPalAccessToken_ = ( ) => { const credentials = ` ${ PAYPAL_CLIENT_ID } : ${ PAYPAL_CLIENT_SECRET } ` ; const headers = { Authorization : ` Basic ${ Utilities . base64Encode ( credentials ) } ` , Accept : 'application/json' , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , 'Accept-Language' : 'en_US' , } ; const options = { method : 'POST' , headers , contentType : 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded' , payload : { grant_type : 'client_credentials' } , } ; const request = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( 'https://api.paypal.com/v1/oauth2/token' , options ) ; const { access_token } = JSON . parse ( request ) ; return access_token ; } ; const buildAPIUrl_ = ( queryParams ) => { const baseUrl = [ ` https://api-m.paypal.com/v1/reporting/transactions ` ] ; Object . entries ( queryParams ) . forEach ( ( [ key , value ] , index ) => { const prefix = index === 0 ? '?' : '&' ; baseUrl . push ( ` ${ prefix } ${ key } = ${ value } ` ) ; } ) ; return baseUrl . join ( '' ) ; } ; const fetchTransactionBatchFromPayPal = ( queryParams ) => { const options = { headers : { Authorization : ` Bearer ${ getPayPalAccessToken_ ( ) } ` , 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' , } , } ; const request = UrlFetchApp . fetch ( buildAPIUrl_ ( queryParams ) , options ) ; const { transaction_details , total_pages } = JSON . parse ( request ) ; return { transaction_details , total_pages } ; } ; const parsePayPalTransaction_ = ( { transaction_info , payer_info } ) => [ transaction_info . transaction_id , new Date ( transaction_info . transaction_initiation_date ) , transaction_info . transaction_amount ?. value , transaction_info . transaction_note || transaction_info . transaction_subject || '' , payer_info ?. payer_name ?. alternate_full_name , payer_info ?. email_address , payer_info ?. country_code , ] ; const fetchPayPalTransactions_ = ( ) => { const startDate = new Date ( START_DATE ) ; const endDate = new Date ( END_DATE ) ; startDate . setHours ( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 ) ; endDate . setHours ( 23 , 59 , 59 , 999 ) ; const transactions = [ ] ; const params = { start_date : startDate . toISOString ( ) , end_date : endDate . toISOString ( ) , page_size : 100 , transaction_type : TRANSACTION_TYPE , fields : 'transaction_info,payer_info' , } ; for ( let page = 1 , hasMore = true ; hasMore ; page += 1 ) { const response = fetchTransactionBatchFromPayPal ( { ... params , page } ) ; const { transaction_details = [ ] , total_pages } = response ; transaction_details . map ( parsePayPalTransaction_ ) . forEach ( ( e ) => transactions . push ( e ) ) ; hasMore = total_pages && total_pages > page ; } return transactions ; } ; const importTransactionsToGoogleSheet = ( ) => { const transactions = fetchPayPalTransactions_ ( ) ; const { length } = transactions ; if ( length > 0 ) { const sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSheet ( ) ; sheet . getRange ( 1 , 1 , length , transactions [ 0 ] . length ) . setValues ( transactions ) ; const status = ` Imported ${ length } PayPal transactions into Google Sheets ` ; SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) . toast ( status ) ; } } ;

3. Run PayPal Import Function

Inside the script editor, click the Run button to import transactions from PayPal. You may have to authorize the script since it requires permissions to connect to the PayPal API and also write data to Google Sheets on your behalf.

That’s it. If there are any PayPal transactions to import in the selected date range, the script will run and the transactions will be imported into Google Sheets.

In the next part of the tutorial, we will learn how to export the PayPal transactions from Google Sheets to an XML file for importing into Tally accounting software.

