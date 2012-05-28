An Interactive Size Chart for Women’s Clothing

#visualization #websites

Your anniversary is near and you plan to gift a beautiful dress to your wife. The only problem is that women brands often follow different systems for measuring size – for instance, an H&M size 8 could be equivalent to Banana Republic’s size 10. Sizes can vary by country as well – a UK 8 dress may not be the same as US 8.

When there are no standard sizes, how do you find that perfect fitting dress for her?

women size chart

A Universal Size Chart for Women

Meet What Size Am I, an online visualization tool that is designed to help women find branded clothes that fit. The tool was created by computer programmer Anna Smith.

Just enter your measurements (in inches or centimeters) and tool will recommend dress sizes for many popular US & UK brands that will work best for you. You can also select two or more stores to relatively compare their dress sizes.

The design of the web app isn’t mobile friendly yet but the data is also available in a spreadsheet that you can download offline and refer on your next visit to the store.

