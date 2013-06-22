Connect with Digital Inspiration Around the Web

Here’s an updated directory of the various social media channels where you can follow Digital Inspiration. Get tips and tutorials as soon as they are published on the blog.
Here’s an updated directory of the various social media channels where you can follow Digital Inspiration. Get tips and tutorials as soon as they are published on the blog.
Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise