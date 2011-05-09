Who are the Babies on the Photoshop Splash Screen?

#adobe photoshop #fun

The splash screen of Adobe Photoshop CS5, as is a standard practice in software programs, contains a big list of names of all the team members who are associated with the product in one way or the other.

photoshop splash screen - credits

Other than mentioning team members, the splash screen also credits a few names under “White Rabbit Production Babies.” These are the names of babies who were born to the Photoshop team when the product was still under development.

I think this is such a nice gesture to thank your team!

You can find the splash screen under Help – > About Photoshop. The list of credits is quite long but you can hold the Alt and the Shift key together to increase the scrolling speed.

White Rabbit was the codename for Photoshop CS5 picked by Jackie Lincoln-Owyang. The Photoshop team decided to share this cute secret on Facebook on Mother’s day.

The following video – “Behind the splash screen” - highlights some of the key people behind Photoshop who are obviously listed on the software’s splash screen.

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻