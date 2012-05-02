How to Make Your Own 3D Glasses at Home

#guides #youtube

You’ll need a pair of 3D glasses with red and blue (to be more precise, cyan) lenses to watch any of the 3D videos that are available on YouTube or this pool of 3D images (anaglyphs) that’s on Flickr.

For instance, here’s a 3D clip from the popular Avatar movie that you’ll only enjoy if you have the right colored glasses.

Play ;

Create 3-D Glasses at Home

The basic 3D glasses are available for around 99 ¢ on eBay but if you want them right now, you can build your own using a spare CD jewel case and some permanent marker pens.

Just scribble the transparent side of the jewel case with red and blue marker pens* large enough to cover the width of your eyes. The blue (or cyan) color lens is for the right eye while the red color will cover the left eye.

3D Glasses

Alternatively, you may use an existing pair of sun-glasses and replace the lenses with colored sheets of transparent plastic. Or pick an old pair of eyeglasses and fill the left and right lenses with red and blue permanent markers respectively.

I tried using water colors instead of permanent markers but that didn’t work. Same was the case with sketch pens so stick with permanent markers.

3D Glasses with CD Jewel Case

Play ;

3D Glasses made from Sunglasses

Play ;

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻