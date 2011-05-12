How Much Sugar is in your Favorite Foods?

You may be adding just a single cube of sugar in your cup of tea or coffee but do you know how may extra sugar cubes are you eating ever day through other foods & drinks?

Check out Sugar Stacks - it’s an interesting site that will help you visualize just how much sugar is present is you favorite foods. For instance, a soda can has some 40g of sugar and that’s equivalent to 10 sugar cubes of 4g each. [via]

And here’s another video to illustrate the sugar content in food but here it uses a tablespoon of sugar as reference instead of a sugar cube.