You have previously seen sarees, board games, postcards and even drinks that draw inspiration from Google and to add to that list, here’s a wedding invitation card that’s purely ‘made’ of Google search results. And it’s 100% real!

Nagalakshmi Viswanathan, who currently works at Google Singapore and is the author of Edible Garden, a popular blog on Indian cooking, designed this unique card using PowerPoint to invite her Google colleagues to her wedding. Smart!