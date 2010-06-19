Designer Indian Saree Inspired by Google Search

This Google Saree from Satya Paul, a fashion designer in India, costs around $300 and carries a print of the Google search results page.

Google Sari by Satya Paul

They call this sari “Oogle” (replacing the “G” in the Google logo with “O”) maybe to prevent any trademark issues with the search company.

Don’t expect women in India to wear these Google sarees but it may be a good attire for booth girls in trade-shows where the saree print may show Google search results for the company / brand they are promoting – its like AdSense for Clothing. Google’s office in Gurgaon has a mannequin wearing this saree.

