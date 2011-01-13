How to Deliver a Great Presentation Like Steve Jobs

#guides #presentations #steve jobs

Steve Jobs is among the most polished presenters in the world. He doesn’t use any bullet points in his presentations, his keynote addresses are free of any jargon, there are very few words in the slides but they have photographs and headlines that are hard to forget.

How to Present like Steve Jobs

If you like to learn some of the techniques and styles that make Steve Jobs such a great presenter, here’s some excellent advice from Businessweek columnist Carmine Gallo, who is also the author of the book - The Presentation Secrets of Steve Jobs.

Play ;

“Steve Jobs may be a hard act to follow. But once you start using his techniques in your own presentations, you’ll be hard to forget.”

[slideshare id=2814996&doc=thepresentationsecretsofstevejobs-12624250623795-phpapp01]

