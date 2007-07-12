Add a Splash of Colors to Your Home

Are you designing interiors for your new home or re-decorating your home? Then you may be busy buying drapery, rugs, furniture and other stuff for your room.

No doubt these items play an important role in your home design but there’s another element that’s equally important and that’s known as “color” -  let’s spend some time understanding colors to help you decide an ideal color scheme for the walls and the ceiling of your home.

Colors are broadly classified in three categories: warm, cool and neutral.

Warm ColorsWarm colors are associated with fire and heat. For instance - colors like red, yellow, orange and some of their combinations are referred to as warm colors.

You can use warm colors to highlight a specific wall in the room (as in the picture on the right). They are best used in a long passage (like a corridor) or rooms that are large in size.

Cool colors represent nature. Blue, purple and green are referred to as cool colors. They generally look good in rooms that receive direct sunlight.

Neutral colors are best known as earth tones. Black, white, grey and sometimes brown or beige are referred to as neutral colors.

They are safe colors meaning they blend with all kinds of interior.

Cool Colors  Neutral Colors

Now, when you are ready to start painting your rooms, try to opt for cool or neutral colors in rooms where you spend the maximum amount of time as they are always pleasing to the eyes.

