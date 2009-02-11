Wi-Fi T-Shirt Can Detect Wireless Networks Around You

#wi-fi

wifi tshirt If you are not carrying a wi-fi enabled mobile phone and hate to turn on the laptop computer just to check if there’s a wireless network around, try this Wi-Fi enabled Tee Shirt.

The wi-fi shirt, made of pure cotton, can detect wireless networks in your vicinity and displays the signal strength as animated glowing bars as shown in the picture.

This Wi-Fi detector, that works with 802.11b or 802.11g networks, requires three AAA batteries and you can detach this unit from the T-Shirt to avoid any damage at the time of washing.

WiFi T-Shirt Video from CNN

The Wi-Fi T-Shirt costs $19.99 and is available on Amazon. You may also want to check these pictures of people wearing the Wi-Fi tshirt.

wifi seeker keychain If this idea of wearing a T-shirt to detect wireless networks doesn’t sound appealing, try this standalone Wifi seeker that’s small enough to fit on a keychain.

The device is equipped with a wireless network signal strength indicator that allows you to determine the availability as well as the quality of the wireless network - even before you boot-up your laptop.

Related: T-Shirt for Web Conferences

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻