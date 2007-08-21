Store Data From Your Mobile Phone Address Book Online

Zyb, an online services that lets you backup your mobile phone [phone numbers, SMS], has launched a new version:
- Users can connect to the people in their mobile phone’s address book to keep in touch and share mobile content
- Connected friends can keep their contact information updated in each other’s phones
- Users can micro-blog from their phone and broadcast the blog to people in their phone’s address book
- Users can upload pictures from their mobile phone and tag the pictures using the phone’s address book
- Users can expand their social network by searching for people with whom they have mutual friends