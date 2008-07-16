How to Hide a USB Flash Drive inside a Torn USB Cable

Are you looking for an unsuspecting place in your home where you can comfortably hide the USB Flash drive that stores all your secret data?

Here’s a simple method that may ring a bell - it uses a torn USB cable for camouflage. Most would pass it as a good-for-nothing cable though internally, it acts as a perfect safe-house for your USB stick.

All you need is a USB drive, some adhesive, a sharp knife and an old USB “A-B” cable (that will house the drive). Then jump to Windell Oskay for detailed instructions.

