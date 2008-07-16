How to Hide a USB Flash Drive inside a Torn USB Cable

usb drive camouflage Are you looking for an unsuspecting place in your home where you can comfortably hide the USB Flash drive that stores all your secret data?

Here’s a simple method that may ring a bell - it uses a torn USB cable for camouflage. Most would pass it as a good-for-nothing cable though internally, it acts as a perfect safe-house for your USB stick.

All you need is a USB drive, some adhesive, a sharp knife and an old USB “A-B” cable (that will house the drive). Then jump to Windell Oskay for detailed instructions.

