Get a Reminder to Unplug Your USB Flash Drive from the Computer

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-07-04
G

flash drive reminder Flash Drive Reminder is a handy utility for people (especially college students) who work across different computers and carry their data on a USB memory stick.

This will display a desktop reminder saying that the USB drive is still in the computer if you try to log off without unplugging the stick.

Brad Greco writes – “I have an annoying tendency to leave my flash drive plugged in to the computer when I leave. I began to get tired of returning to the library and asking the front desk if anyone had found a flash drive, so I decided to write a little program that would ensure that I’d never leave it plugged into a computer again.”

remove-usb-flash-drive

Flash Drive Reminder adds an option to the autorun box that appears when you insert a flash drive into the computer.   When you log off from Windows, this will pop up a dialog box reminding you to remove the flash drive.

Works on Windows XP and Vista systems provided AutoPlay option is enabled on the computer where you insert the drive.

Related: Carry your Computer on a USB Stick

Published in: usb

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch