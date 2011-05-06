How to Turn any Pen into a Touch Screen Stylus

#ipad #iphone #video of the day

Mobile phones and tablets like the iPad have a capacitive touch screen. That means the screen will only respond to touch commands from human fingers and not the stylus pen that may have come with your old PDA.

Make a Stylus Pen on your Own

Touch screen stylus pens are pretty inexpensive and you can easily find them on Amazon.com or Ebay.com for a few bucks. For instance, the Pogo Sketch stylus which is pretty popular among iPhone (and now iPad) users, costs less than $10 and you can even use it with the multi-touch trackpad of your Macbook.

That said, if Amazon won’t ship the stylus to your country or if you have some free time, why not make your own stylus that’ll work with iPhone, iPod, iPad and all other capacitive touch screen devices.

Play ;

To create your own capacitive stylus, all you need is an electric wire, an old pen (with either a plastic or metal body) and some conductive foam.

Conductive foam is often used in the packaging of electronic chips and integrated circuits so if you have bought some computer component in the past (like extra RAM), you may already have all the required material in your home.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻