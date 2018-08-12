Convert Image to Base64 Data URI

Published in: JavaScript
In Spreadsheet Paintings, you upload a photograph from the local disk and it transforms the picture into pixel art. Internally, the JavaScript resizes the image using the HTML5 Canvas API and then uploads the base64-encoded representation of the canvas data to the Google Script using the HTMLService where the pixels are converted into RGB colors.
<input type="file" id="image">
<canvas></canvas>
<script>
$("document").ready(function() {
$('input[type=file]')
.on('change', function(f) {
var file = f.target.files[0];
if (file) {
var reader = new FileReader();
var image = new Image();
reader.onload = function(e) {
image.src = e.target.result;
var canvas = $('canvas')[0];
canvas.height = image.height;
canvas.width = image.width;
var ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
ctx.drawImage(image, 0, 0);
var dataURL = canvas.toDataURL('image/png');
console.log(dataURL);
}
reader.readAsDataURL(file);
}
});
});
</script>