Move File to a Different Folder in Google Drive

Google Apps Script doesn’t offer a method for moving files from one folder in Google Drive to another one but there’s an option to add a file in Drive to multiple folders (similar to symbolic links in Unix). That can be used for moving files as well - remove the file from all existing folders and add it to the target folder.

function moveFileToAnotherFolder ( fileID , targetFolderID ) { var file = DriveApp . getFileById ( fileID ) ; var parents = file . getParents ( ) ; while ( parents . hasNext ( ) ) { var parent = parents . next ( ) ; parent . removeFile ( file ) ; } DriveApp . getFolderById ( targetFolderID ) . addFile ( file ) ; }