Move File to a Different Folder in Google Drive

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Drive
Google Apps Script doesn’t offer a method for moving files from one folder in Google Drive to another one but there’s an option to add a file in Drive to multiple folders (similar to symbolic links in Unix). That can be used for moving files as well - remove the file from all existing folders and add it to the target folder.
// Move file to another Google Drive Folder
function moveFileToAnotherFolder(fileID, targetFolderID) {
var file = DriveApp.getFileById(fileID);
// Remove the file from all parent folders
var parents = file.getParents();
while (parents.hasNext()) {
var parent = parents.next();
parent.removeFile(file);
}
DriveApp.getFolderById(targetFolderID).addFile(file);
}