Convert Google Documents and Spreadsheets with Apps Script

You can easily convert any Google Spreadsheet or Google Document in your Google Drive to other formats like PDF, XLS, etc with Google Apps Script and either email the converted file or save it back to Google Drive.

You can get the Email Google Spreadsheet add-on if you prefer the easier route that doesn’t require you to write any Google Apps Script code.

Save Google Document as HTML file

// Credit Stéphane Giron

function exportAsHTML(documentId){
  var forDriveScope = DriveApp.getStorageUsed(); //needed to get Drive Scope requested
  var url = "https://docs.google.com/feeds/download/documents/export/Export?id="+documentId+"&exportFormat=html";
  var param = {
    method      : "get",
    headers     : {"Authorization": "Bearer " + ScriptApp.getOAuthToken()},
    muteHttpExceptions:true,
  };
  var html = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url,param).getContentText();
  var file = DriveApp.createFile(documentId + ".html", html);
  return file.getUrl();
}

Export Google Spreadsheet as Microsoft Excel format

// Credit: Eric Koleda

function exportAsExcel(spreadsheetId) {
  var file = Drive.Files.get(spreadsheetId);
  var url = file.exportLinks['application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet'];
  var token = ScriptApp.getOAuthToken();
  var response = UrlFetchApp.fetch(url, {
    headers: {
      'Authorization': 'Bearer ' +  token
    }
  });
  return response.getBlob();
}
