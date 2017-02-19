Find Matching Rows in Google Spreadsheets

You have a Google Spreadsheet and you need to programmatically find if a cell with particular value exists in that sheet. Well, Google Scripts can help. You can either search cells in a single column (like A) or the script can search for all cells in the row and return the index of the matching row.

function findInColumn ( column , data ) { var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) ; var column = sheet . getRange ( column + ":" + column ) ; var values = column . getValues ( ) ; var row = 0 ; while ( values [ row ] && values [ row ] [ 0 ] !== data ) { row ++ ; } if ( values [ row ] [ 0 ] === data ) return row + 1 ; else return - 1 ; } function findInRow ( data ) { var sheet = SpreadsheetApp . getActiveSpreadsheet ( ) ; var rows = sheet . getDataRange . getValues ( ) ; for ( var r = 0 ; r < rows . length ; r ++ ) { if ( rows [ r ] . join ( "#" ) . indexOf ( data ) !== - 1 ) { return r + 1 ; } } return - 1 ; }