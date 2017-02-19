Find Matching Rows in Google Spreadsheets

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets

You have a Google Spreadsheet and you need to programmatically find if a cell with particular value exists in that sheet. Well, Google Scripts can help. You can either search cells in a single column (like A) or the script can search for all cells in the row and return the index of the matching row.

function findInColumn(column, data) {

  var sheet  = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
  var column = sheet.getRange(column + ":" + column);  // like A:A

  var values = column.getValues();
  var row = 0;

  while ( values[row] && values[row][0] !== data ) {
    row++;
  }

  if (values[row][0] === data)
    return row+1;
  else
    return -1;

}

function findInRow(data) {

  var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
  var rows  = sheet.getDataRange.getValues();

  for (var r=0; r<rows.length; r++) {
    if ( rows[r].join("#").indexOf(data) !== -1 ) {
      return r+1;
    }
  }

  return -1;

}
