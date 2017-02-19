Find Matching Rows in Google Spreadsheets

Published in: Google Apps Script - Google Sheets
You have a Google Spreadsheet and you need to programmatically find if a cell with particular value exists in that sheet. Well, Google Scripts can help. You can either search cells in a single column (like A) or the script can search for all cells in the row and return the index of the matching row.
function findInColumn(column, data) {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
var column = sheet.getRange(column + ":" + column); // like A:A
var values = column.getValues();
var row = 0;
while ( values[row] && values[row][0] !== data ) {
row++;
}
if (values[row][0] === data)
return row+1;
else
return -1;
}
function findInRow(data) {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet();
var rows = sheet.getDataRange.getValues();
for (var r=0; r<rows.length; r++) {
if ( rows[r].join("#").indexOf(data) !== -1 ) {
return r+1;
}
}
return -1;
}