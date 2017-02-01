Send Gmail Drafts with Inline Images using Google Scripts

The Gmail Scheduler takes your Gmail drafts and send them at the schedule date and time. If a draft email message contains inline images, the ones that that are not hosted on the Internet but have been dragged on to Gmail at the time of composing the message, it uses this routine to parse and include them in the outgoing message.

The getBody() method retrieves the HTML content of a Gmail message but the base64 encoded inline images inside a Gmail draft need to be retrieved using the getRawContent() method. An alternative approach is here.