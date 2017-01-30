Get Email Notifications for Edits in Google Spreadsheet

A client wants to receive email notifications as soon as someone edits a Google Spreadsheet that is shared with a team of people. Google Docs supports the onEdit() trigger that runs whenever an edit is made to any cell of the sheet but a limitation is that the onEdit trigger cannot send emails. Nor can be used to call external API though the URLFetch service.

As a workaround, the edits were stored as a Property and another time-based trigger would periodically send the stored value by email.