Show Trimmed Content in Gmail Email Messages

Published in: Gmail - JavaScript
The Gmail Bookmarklet will add a unique string to the email signature to prevent Gmail from trimming the content. The hex color code for the appended text is #444 so it will not be prominently displayed in Gmail.
/* Gmail Trim Bookmarklet */
/* Are the ellipsis shown in the Gmail message */
var showtrim = document.querySelector(".aH1");
if (showtrim) {
/* If yes, click to expand the trimmed content */
showtrim.click();
}
/* Does your email message have a signature */
var gmail = document.querySelector("div.gmail_signature");
/* Get the unique message ID assigned by Gmail */
var id = document.querySelector("input[name='composeid']");
if (gmail && id) {
/* Append the current Date and ID to the signature */
gmail.innerHTML += "<br><small style='color:#444'>Message #"
+ id.value + " sent on " + new Date().toString() + "</small>";
}
/* Written by Amit Agarwal amit@labnol.org */
/* For updates, see http://www.labnol.org */