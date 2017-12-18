Show Trimmed Content in Gmail Email Messages

Gmail - JavaScript

The Gmail Bookmarklet will add a unique string to the email signature to prevent Gmail from trimming the content. The hex color code for the appended text is #444 so it will not be prominently displayed in Gmail.

/* Gmail Trim Bookmarklet */

/* Are the ellipsis shown in the Gmail message */
var showtrim = document.querySelector(".aH1");
if (showtrim) {
    /* If yes, click to expand the trimmed content */
    showtrim.click();
}

/* Does your email message have a signature */
var gmail = document.querySelector("div.gmail_signature");

/* Get the unique message ID assigned by Gmail */
var id = document.querySelector("input[name='composeid']");

if (gmail && id) {
    /* Append the current Date and ID to the signature */
    gmail.innerHTML += "<br><small style='color:#444'>Message #"
     + id.value + " sent on " + new Date().toString() + "</small>";
}

/* Written by Amit Agarwal amit@labnol.org */
/* For updates, see http://www.labnol.org  */
