Create Nested Labels in Gmail with Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-10-15
C
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

You can create nested labels in Gmail with the help Google Apps Script using the createLabel method of the GmailApp service. The important thing to note is that the parent label should exist before a child label is created.

You can specify the label hierarchy in this format - Parent/Child/Grandchild/GreatGrandChild. Also avoid using dashes - in the name as they are seen as label separators in Gmail.

function createNestedGmailLabel() {

  var name   = "Parent Label/Child Label/Grandchild Label";
  var labels = name.split("/");
  var gmail, label = "";

  for (var i=0; i<labels.length; i++) {

    if (labels[i] !== "") {
      label = label + ((i===0) ? "" : "/") + labels[i];
      gmail = GmailApp.getUserLabelByName(label) ?
                  GmailApp.getUserLabelByName(label) : GmailApp.createLabel(label);
    }
  }

  return gmail;

}
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch