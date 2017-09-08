Fill Google Spreadsheet with Random Data

The spreadSheetFill function will fill the cells of the currently active Google Spreadsheet with random data using Google Scripts. The random values are computed using the Math.random() method.

We could have used the rand() method of Google Spreadsheet directly but the disadvantage is the data will change / refresh every time you open the sheet or edit any cell.

Open the Google Apps Script editor inside the Google Spreadsheet and copy-paste the code. Next choose SpreadSheetFill from the Run menu and authorize.