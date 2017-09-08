Fill Google Spreadsheet with Random Data

The
spreadSheetFill function will fill the cells of the currently active Google Spreadsheet with random data using Google Scripts. The random values are computed using the
Math.random() method.
We could have used the
rand() method of Google Spreadsheet directly but the disadvantage is the data will change / refresh every time you open the sheet or edit any cell.
Open the Google Apps Script editor inside the Google Spreadsheet and copy-paste the code. Next choose SpreadSheetFill from the Run menu and authorize.
/* Written by https://gist.github.com/thomaswilburn */
var rowConfig = "timestamp name favorite note season".split(" ");
var rowMapper = function(data) {
var row = [];
for (var key in data) {
var index = rowConfig.indexOf(key);
if (index > -1) {
var value;
if (key in data) {
value = data[key];
} else {
value = "";
}
row[index] = data[key];
}
}
for (var i = 0; i < row.length; i++) {
if (typeof row[i] == "undefined") {
row[i] = "";
}
}
return row;
}
function spreadSheetFill() {
var sheet = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSheet();
var count = 1000;
var firstNames = ["Alice", "Bob", "Charles", "Dawn", "Erin", "Fred", "Gwen", "Harry"];
var lastNames = ["I.", "J.", "K.", "L.", "M.", "N."];
var getRandom = function(arr) { return arr[Math.floor(Math.random() * arr.length)] };
for (var i = 0; i < count; i++) {
var position = Math.PI + (Math.PI / 4) - (Math.random() * Math.PI * .75);
var distance = 5 * Math.random() + 7;
var params = {
timestamp: Date.now(),
name: getRandom(firstNames) + " " + getRandom(lastNames),
season: Math.random() > .5 ? true : "",
favorite: Math.round(Math.random() * 90),
note: Utilities.base64Encode(Utilities.computeDigest(
Utilities.DigestAlgorithm.MD5,
Math.round(Math.random() * 100000000) + "",
Utilities.Charset.US_ASCII
))
};
var row = rowMapper(params);
sheet.appendRow(row);
}
}