Google Sitemap Generator with PHP

Published in: PHP
This is the PHP code that runs the Blogger Sitemap Generator. The generated XML sitemaps are exposed to Google via the robots.txt file - see Add Google Sitemap to Blogger Blogs.
// Make sure that input contains http
if(substr($blog,0,7) != "http://")
$blog = "http://" . $blog;
// Make sure that blog URL ends with a slash
if(substr($blog, -1) != "/")
$blog = $blog . "/";
// Determine the count of blog posts
$url = $blog . "atom.xml?redirect=false&start-index=1&max-results=1";
$ch = curl_init();
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, TRUE);
curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, TRUE);
$xml = curl_exec($ch) ;
curl_close($ch);
// Parse the XML ouput to determine the count
$x = strpos($xml, "<openSearch:totalResults>") + strlen("<openSearch:totalResults>");
$y = strpos($xml, "</openSearch:totalResults>");
$c = substr($xml, $x, $y-$x);
// Generate the XML sitemap for robots.txt
if ($c >=1) {
echo "# Blogger Sitemap generated on " . date("Y.m.d") . "<br />";
echo "User-agent: *<br/>Disallow: /search<br/>Allow: /<br />";
for($x=1; $x<=$c; $x=$x+500) {
echo "<br/>Sitemap: " . $blog . "atom.xml?redirect=false&start-index=" . $x . "&max-results=500";
}
}