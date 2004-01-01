Everything you wanted to know about XML Sitemaps for Google Search

What is the Blogger Sitemap tool?

The Blogger Sitemap tool will generate a complete XML sitemap of your Blogger blog with all your blog posts and not just the recently published blog posts.

Why are XML Sitemaps required?

XML Sitemaps help search engines discover your blog posts and better index your blog. Sitemaps are supported by all major search engines including Google and Bing.

Submit XML Sitemap to Google »

Blogger Redirection

Blogger blogs now automatically redirect to country-specific blogspot domains but you should enter the main .com address for sitemap generation.

Prevent Blogger Redirection »

The embed tool only works for blogs hosted on Blogger.com. It can also generate XML sitemaps for blogs that uses custom domains with blogspot.

Here are some popular blogs hosted on the Blogger / blogspot platform: