How to Add JavaScript to your WordPress Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Apr 20, 2012
H
Couch Mode - Provide a Better Reading Experience in WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Mar 25, 2012
C
Essential Linux Commands for WordPress Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
WordPress
Mar 08, 2012
E
How to Migrate your Blog from WordPress.com to a Personal Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
WordPress
Feb 21, 2012
H
Capture Screenshots of Web Pages with WordPress API
By
Amit Agarwal
In
screenshots
WordPress
Feb 16, 2012
C
How to Enable Google Page Speed on Dreamhost
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dreamhost
WordPress
Nov 06, 2011
H
Clean your WordPress Permalinks for Better SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
WordPress
Oct 03, 2011
C
Building an Android App for your Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
WordPress
z
Aug 01, 2011
B
Moving from WordPress.com to WordPress.org
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Mar 12, 2011
M
Use Dropbox as a CDN for your WordPress Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
WordPress
Nov 28, 2010
U
Backup your WordPress Blog to Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Dropbox
WordPress
Nov 09, 2010
B
Add the Tweet Button to your Blog without JavaScript
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Twitter
WordPress
Aug 12, 2010
A
Create an Image Sitemap for your WordPress Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
sitemaps
WordPress
Jul 27, 2010
C
Create a Video Sitemap for your WordPress Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
sitemaps
WordPress
Jul 15, 2010
C
An Efficient Structure for WordPress Permalinks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
The Best of Digital Inspiration
WordPress
Feb 01, 2010
A
Backup your WordPress Blog Online to Amazon S3 Cloud
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
backup
WordPress
Jan 22, 2010
B
How to Install WordPress on your Computer In 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
WordPress
Oct 03, 2009
H
Generate Short URLs for your wordpress.com Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Aug 14, 2009
G
The Ban on WordPress Blogs in China Is Unlikely to Be Lifted
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
WordPress
May 31, 2009
T
Send Screenshot Images Directly to WordPress Blogs – Firefox Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
Mozilla Firefox
screenshots
upload
WordPress
Nov 25, 2008
S
