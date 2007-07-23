SEO Tricks from Matt Cutts at WordPress - No Black Hat SEO

The SEO and spam king at Google, Matt Cutts, gave a good talk on optimizing your WordPress blog for the search engines (especially Google) - he was speaking at the two day WordCamp 2007 conference.

Here the best tips to get your blog rank higher in search engines without buying or exchanging links.

1 . Google doesn’t care about link depth (i.e. the number of slashes in your permalink won’t matter)

2 . The file extension doesn’t matter - you could call files as php, html or even mattcutts.. this is not taken into consideration while calculating the rankings but don’t use the .exe extension.

3. Use a 3-4 word long ALT tag description with every image - good for SEO plus screen readers.

4 . Use dashes to separate words, hyphens are OK but spaces are bad.

5 . Standardize backlinks (don’t mix and match www with non-www).

6 . Make sure post creation dates are easy to find.

7 . Use full-text RSS feeds to get loyal users. partial feeds get more page views, but not as much love.

8 . Don’t include the post date in your URL.