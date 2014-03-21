Home
Embed
Use Google Maps as a Background of your Webpage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Maps
Mar 21, 2014
U
Use Professional Photographs from Getty Images for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Images
Mar 06, 2014
U
How to Insert Images in your Google Spreadsheet Cells
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Docs
Nov 17, 2013
H
How to Embed Twitter Lists in your Web Pages with a Widget
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Twitter
Sep 11, 2013
H
How to Monetize your Instagram, Flickr or Facebook Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
Embed
Images
Aug 31, 2013
H
Responsive Embeds for your Instagram Videos and Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
html5
Instagram
Jul 22, 2013
R
Create a Presentation with YouTube Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Apr 30, 2013
C
YouTube Publishers Can Embed Links to External Websites in Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Dec 25, 2012
Y
A Better Alternative to Google Docs Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Nov 07, 2012
A
How to Add a YouTube Subscribe Widget to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Nov 06, 2012
H
How to Embed Kindle eBooks into your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Embed
Oct 25, 2012
H
How to Embed Large Panoramas in your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Sep 20, 2012
H
Embed Large Pictures with Google Maps Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Maps
May 18, 2012
E
How to Embed YouTube Playlists in a Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Feb 10, 2012
H
How to Embed Images & Logos in QR Codes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
QR Codes
Feb 06, 2012
H
How to Insert YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Jan 13, 2012
H
An Online Viewer for Microsoft Project Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Dec 23, 2011
A
The Best Tools for Content Curation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
z
Sep 29, 2011
T
Use the Black YouTube Player in your Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Aug 06, 2011
U
Expand the YouTube Video Player to its Maximum Size
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
exclusive
Software Hacks
YouTube
Aug 23, 2010
E
