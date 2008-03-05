How to Embed RSS Feeds into HTML Web Pages - The Easy Way

Q. Yugalkishore is looking for a simple solution to help him embed RSS feeds from Reuters website into his HTML web pages.

A. While there are tons of scripts that convert RSS feeds into Javascript * , I recommend using Google Gadget Creator for adding feeds to web pages - it’s easy as well as customizable.

* If you are looking for a non-Javascript solution, get one of these Flash based RSS widgets from Yourminis or WidgetBox.

Step 1: Copy the URL of that RSS feed to the clipboard (make sure you copy the location of the feed, not the website).

Step 2: Append the feed URL to this string- http://gmodules.com/ig/creator?url=

Confused ? Let me illustrate that with a quick example. Say the RSS feed address is http://feeds.labnol.org/labnol, then our string becomes:

http://gmodules.com/ig/creator?url=http://feeds.labnol.org/labnol

Step 3: Open this new link in your web browser, adjust the dimensions of the gadget, change the border color and finally click “Get the Code” button.

Place this Javascript code anywhere in your web page where you want the RSS items to be displayed.

Your site visitors can now scan the Reuters news headlines without leaving your website.

Related: Create RSS Feeds from Any Website