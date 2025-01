Play ;

Pangrams are sentences that have one or more of every letter in an alphabet. They are used to show every letter in a font, or to test a keyboard or typewriter.

The most common example in English is “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” The sentence is often mistakenly rendered as “The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog,” which does not include an s. However, this can be corrected by typing: “The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dogs”.

