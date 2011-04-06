How to Reset a Router to Factory Default Settings

You may want to reset your router to factory defaults for several reasons. For instance, there could be a power fluctuation and that may have corrupted the router settings. Or you have upgraded your router firmware and the device is no longer working.

In any case, it is pretty easy to reset the router to factory settings. This type of reset is also known as a hardware reset.

Step 1. Turn on the router. We need to perform a reset while the router is powered on.

Step 2. Look at the back side of the router and you’ll notice a very small reset hole – this is often located near the slot for the power cord.

Step 3. Insert a pin, or the tip of a ball point pen, in the hole and press the reset button for at least 10-15 seconds. You may see the power light on the router turn off for a moment and will turn on itself.

Now remove the pin and your router should be reset. To confirm, open the command window and run the following command:

ping 192.168.1.1

If you get a response, your router has been successfully reset and the settings have been restored to the original factory settings.