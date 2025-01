Fashion Photographs as Animated GIFs

The 256-color GIF format has been around since the early days of the Internet but photographer Jamie Beck has taken these boring GIF animations to an all new level – fashion photography.

Jamie has been using animated GIF images to showcase her work in a format that is somewhere between a static image and a video.

Here’s a tutorial on creating Animated GIFs from a video clip but creating cinemagraph GIFs is a bit more complex.