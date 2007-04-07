Embedding Web Content

1: Embed Really Large Photos and Screen Captures In Web Pages - If you were to insert big images in you web pages, consider Zoomify.

2: Embed Flickr Photostreams in Web Pages as a Flash Slideshow - Display Flicks photos in web pages as a Flash slideshow.

3: Embed Interactive Excel Spreadsheets in Your HTML Website

4: How to Embed FLV Flash Videos in your Blog ?

5: Where to Upload PowerPoint Presentations On the Web and Why ? - Zoho Show, SlideShare, Scribd, SlideAware and Splashcast are some of the most popular hosting services for uploading PowerPoint files on the web.

6: Embed an Interactive iPod In Your Webpages That Also Plays Music - A new service that lets you share music on your webpages and blogs using the very familiar interface of the iPod.

7: Embed YouTube Flash Videos in Facebook with HTML Box - Facebook recently added the fb

8: How to Embed Youtube Videos in HTML Webpages Using GoLive or Dreamweaver

9: How to Embed Microsoft Office or PDF Documents in Web Pages

10: How to Embed Excel Spreadsheets in Web Pages or Blogs - Gone are the days when you had to buy expensive Excel add-ons to embed spreadsheet data into HTML web pages.

11: Always Use NOEMBED When Embedding Video in your Blog - You may think that the blogger forgot to embed the video in his blog post but the actual reason is something else. Visit the same blog in your browser and you will see the video displaying perfectly.

12: Embed Your LinkedIn Profile on a Webpage

13: Sharing an Excel Spreadsheet Online with Colleagues in a Collaborative Manner