How to Design Great Looking Slides

[ slideshare id=5038209&doc=stealthispresentation-final-100823082633-phpapp02 ]

“This presentation isn’t about public speaking skills, it’s about designing great looking slides that will knock the socks oï¬€ your audience and most importantly move and inspire people to action.”

Jesse shares some really nice tips that will help you design stunning slides right from choosing photos to color schemes to fonts for your presentation.

Jesse also suggests that one should never give a print out of their slides to the audience before the talk. Instead, you could ask for their business cards or email and send them a link later.

