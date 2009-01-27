Blog Conference - Venue and Dates

I am conducting a blog conference in Agra to share tips and techniques that may help you become a more successful blogger. The event should interest both new and experienced bloggers.

Update: Registrations are now closed. More details are available at India Blog School and a big shout out to Google for sponsoring the event.

Details of the blog conference

Date: January 25, 2009 [Sunday]

Venue: Holiday Inn, Agra

Time: 2:00 p.m. onwards

Register: Registrations are now closed.

Agenda: See a rough list of blogging topics that will be covered.

Contact Number: If you are travelling from another city and need assistance, please call 0562-4004563.

Agra is well connected by rail / road to Lucknow, Mathura, Aligarh, Kanpur, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, etc. and this being a long weekend, you can spend some time at the Taj Mahal as well.

I have also put together some blogging related resources that may interest you including some presentations, good blog articles, recommended books on blogging and this directory of Indian Blogs.

Update: Here are some pictures and presentations from the event. Thank you everyone who made it to the event.