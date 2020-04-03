Tech Courses Gone Free! Make the most of your time at home

Published in: Code

We are living in extraordinary times, locked down and trying to work from home. This could also be a good time to level up your tech skills and learn something new that could help in the future when things get normal again.

Also see:

Learn Tech While You #StayAtHome

To help you make the most of your time, I have curated a list of premium video courses that have gone completely free temporarily during the Coronavirus crisis.

Pluralsight is among the world’s best online training platforms producing video screencasts around software development, machine learning and new technologies that are in demand. They have made their entire library free for the month of April and you don’t even need a credit card to register an account. Learn more.

Recommended: Python for Data Analysts

I am a fan of Udemy and some of the programming skills I have learned in through recent years are through Udemy. The courses are inexpensive and the teachers that have high-rating are actually very good. Udemy just made over 180 top courses for beginners free and these aren’t just limited to tech. Learn more.

Recommended: Amazon Web Services - Zero to Hero

Coursera helps you build tech skills with courses developed in collaboration universities and tech companies like Google and Amazon. They have made a selection of online courses free for the next few months and you can even get a certificate after course completion. Learn more.

Recommended: Machine Learning for Business Professionals

Udacity offers paid nanodegree programs in collaboration with Google for web and app developers. The programs are oriented towards beginners as well as advanced users. They have made all premium nanodegree programs free for one month. Learn more.

Recommended: Become an Android Developer

Google-owned Qwiklabs platform offers self-paced exercises for learning everything about Google Cloud, GSuite and Amazon Web Services. Unlike other video courses where you only watch screencasts , Qwiklabs offers you practical hands-on training so you can actually log into the console and follow along. Free for one month. Learn more

More Learning Resources for Stay@Home Workers

Here’s a list of other companies that are offering freebies and discounts amid the Coronavirus crisis:

This Google Sheet curates a list of companies that are offering free or discounted products during the COVID-19 crisis.

MOZ Academy offers free SEO training using the code wegotthis - valid until May 31.

- valid until May 31. Nikon School is now streaming all their online photography courses for free for the entire month of April.

Zoho offers a suite of productivity tools for remote workers and they are completely free for the next few months.

LinkedIn Learning is offering a video course on remote working and it covers topics like time management to managing virtual teams.

This Reddit offers a list of things you can do while you are at home.

Audible is offering audiobooks that you can listen in the browser without having to sign-in with your Amazon account.

Automate the Boring Stuff, the best selling video course on learning Python is free until April 7.

Scribd has offered their entire catalog of ebooks, magazines and audiobooks free for 30 days using this special link.

YouTube has launched a micro portal - Learn@Home - that curates the best YouTube channels for learning science and maths.

Also see: The 101 Most Useful Websites

Never stop learning!