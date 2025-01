Open notepad in Windows and type .LOG on the first line, and then press ENTER to move to the next line.

Save the file as todo.txt on your hard drive and exit.

Open the file and type anything. When you next open the file, note that the date and time have been appended to the end of the log, immediately preceding the place where new text can be added.

Repeat this to save a log of your day while notepad will auto add the date and time for you.l