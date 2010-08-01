Easily Switch Between Different Web Browsers

#browser #downloads

Choose Web Browser Switch Web Browsers Easily

Have you installed multiple web browsers on your system. Would you like to have the ability to control which link opens in which web browser without changing the default browser?

Here are some utilities for Mac and Windows that will help you open web page links in any of the installed browsers:

1. Choose Wisely – This is a free utility for Mac that pops up a browser selection window when you click hyperlinks in non-browser environments like your desktop email client, IMs, etc.

2. Browser Chooser – This is a similar utility but for Windows users. Browser Chooser acts like a virtual browser – any link that you click inside a desktop application will open in Browser Choose which it will then redirect to the appropriate browser as per your choice.

Multiple web browsers are useful when you are a web developer or when you need to access sites that are incompatible with your favorite browser.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻