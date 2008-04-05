Open Files from the Internet Directly in Your Desktop Applications

#downloads #software hacks

file-open-dialog How do you bring an image from the the web into some desktop image editor like Photoshop or MS Paint for editing ? Or how do you import a text file from the internet into Microsoft Excel for data analysis ?

A common approach would be that you first download that image or text file from the internet onto your desktop, start the corresponding desktop application and then do a File -> Open.

Here’s a a slightly more efficient approach where you can effectively skip the first step - open Photoshop (or any other software) and do a File -> Open. Now instead of browsing for the file in your local folders, type the web address (URL) of that file and press Enter.

open-internet-files

Adobe Photoshop will fetch that file from web and open it just like any other local file. You could use the same trick to view the HTML source of a web page in a text editor like notepad.

You should also try opening a web page in Microsoft Word - it renders the page with all the formatting and give you features of a WYSIWYG editor. Here’s the Google home page inside Microsoft Word.

google-microsoft-word

Other than files on regular web servers, you can also use the File -> Open dialog of your favorite application to view files residing on FTP servers. The syntax will be ftp://user

@ftpserver/foldername/filename.extension

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻