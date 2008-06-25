Download Calibri Font on your Mac for Free

calibri font mac This is for people who use Microsoft Office on the Mac and are looking to download fonts like Calibri, Consolas, etc that were introduced in Windows Vista and Microsoft Office 2007.

If you are on Windows, refer to this guide on how to download Calibri font legally with or without Microsoft Office 2007.

How to Download Office 2007 Fonts on the Mac

Microsoft recently introduced an Open XML Converter that adds support for newer Office file formats like docx, xlsx, etc. in Office 2004 for the Mac.

With Open XML converter installed, Office 2004 users can read and write Office documents that are created using Office 2007 on Windows or Office 2008 on the Mac.

And the most interesting part – these popular Office 2007 fonts like Cambria, Calibri, Consolas, Constantia, Corbel and Candara are included by default in the Open XML Converter package.

You’ll find them installed in the /Library/Fonts/Microsoft folder of your Mac. But am not too sure if it would be legal to share these fonts with your Mac friends who don’t have Office on their system.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

