Does Your Computer Take Too Long To Boot Up ?

If your Windows PC is taking a lot of time to start-up, chances are that too many programs and Windows services are configured to launch automatically when you log on.

To fix this issue, you can either manually clear the start-up folder and registry entries or just download the excellent Autoruns 9.0 utility from Microsoft.

Autoruns shows you what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and the entries are in the order in which Windows processes them.

You can select the services, executables and registry entries that may be responsible for the long start-up time and uncheck them to disable.

