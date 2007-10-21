Which Version of Windows Is Running On Your Computer

How to find the version of Windows that’s running on your computer - A dummies guide.

To determine which operating system you have installed on the computer, follow these steps for any operating system other than Windows Vista:

1. Click Start, and then click Run.

2. In the Open box, type sysdm.cpl, and then click OK.

3. Click the General tab. The name of the current version of your Windows software is displayed on this tab.

They could be:

Microsoft Windows Vista, 32-bit version

Microsoft Windows Vista, 64-bit version

Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Home Edition

Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005 with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2004 with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Media Center Edition 2002 with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Professional with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Professional x64 Edition with Service Pack 2

Microsoft Windows XP Professional

Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional Edition with Service Pack 4

Microsoft Windows Server 2003

Microsoft Windows Server 2003, 64-bit edition

Microsoft Windows Server 2003, Itanium-based system