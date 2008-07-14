Go Back & Forward When Editing Lengthy Documents in Microsoft Word

Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-07-14
This tip will come very handy if you are editing a document inside Microsoft Word that spans more than a couple of pages.

Say you are writing something on Page 9 of a Word document and then scroll down to some place on Page 16. Now if you were to go back to the previous location on Page 9, just press Shift + F5.

Microsoft Word remembers the last location of your cursor on the document just like the Back and Forward arrows in a web browser. And to go back to Page 16, press Shift+F5 again. Source: MS newsletter.

Published in: Microsoft Word - shortcut

