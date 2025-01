To change your monitor’s resolution in Windows XP:

1. Right-click the desktop, and then click Properties. 2. In the Display Properties dialog box, click the Settings tab. 3. Drag the Screen resolution slider to the left to decrease the resolution of your monitor, or to the right to increase it. Click Apply. 4. If the Monitor Settings dialog box appears, look at your display. If you like the new resolution, click Yes. If not, click No, and return to step 3. 5. Click OK.