Close All Websites in Firefox Before Boss Approaches the Cubicle

Panic is like the perfect boss key for Firefox. It will not just prevent you from getting into an embarrassing situation but boss may even leave your office cubicle totally impressed.

You press a keyboard shortcut and all website tabs open inside Firefox will close automatically.

To give boss an impression that you weren’t wasting time, you can configure Panic to replace all open tabs with a single work-related website like your company’s intranet homepage or any other web page.

Get Panic [ Firefox add-on ] - Please note that Panic will close all open websites not just hide them from view by minimizing Firefox. Thanks Pratham.

Related: Do Everything on your Office Computer, Foot Switch