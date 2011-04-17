Translate Your Outlook Emails into Other Languages

#google translate #microsoft outlook

If you have a contact in another country who frequently uses non-English words in her emails or if you are subscribed to an newsletter that’s written in some foreign language, here’s how you can quickly translate email messages into your native language without leaving Microsoft Outlook.

translate outlook emails

Microsoft has released a tiny utility that, upon installation, will add the Live Search translation service into Outlook, Word and all other Office programs.

You can then select individual words, paragraphs or the entire text of your email message and translate into any other language through the “Translate” command in the contextual menu or from the Research task pane of Office.

Anything new? Language translation is available in all Office programs by default but it was powered by WorldLingo - now that Microsoft has developed their own Language translator, the above utility will simply replace WorldLingo and that may mean some addition language pairs for your Office. Hat tip Kip Kniskern.

Related: Translate PDF & Word Documents with Google

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻